K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €25.00 by Berenberg Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SDF opened at €22.07 ($23.99) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €14.62 ($15.89) and a 52-week high of €36.45 ($39.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

