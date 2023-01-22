Lanvin Group (LANV) & Its Peers Financial Review

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lanvin Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lanvin Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 894 18 2.50

Lanvin Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.56%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 58.29%. Given Lanvin Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 18.49 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 22.36

Lanvin Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Volatility & Risk

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lanvin Group rivals beat Lanvin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

