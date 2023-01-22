Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a C$37.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE LB opened at C$34.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.77. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$257.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2399995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 137.98%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

