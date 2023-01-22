LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.