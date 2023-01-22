Leisure Capital Management Buys 600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $240,480,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 103,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $122.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,156 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

