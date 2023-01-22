Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys Shares of 2,880 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $992.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

