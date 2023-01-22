Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at $4,331,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Loews by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 279,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

