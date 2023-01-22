LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $224.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

