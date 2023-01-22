Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.97

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 104779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

