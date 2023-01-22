Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Down to $22.78

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $22.20. Macy’s shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 15,462 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

