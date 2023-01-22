Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Magnite has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 65,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

