Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 51,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,498,826 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $18.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MFC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 409,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 89,622 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,695,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,374,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 185,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,763,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,425,000 after purchasing an additional 96,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.