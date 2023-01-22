Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE MRO opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.