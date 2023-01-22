Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 307.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.56 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.60% and a negative net margin of 77.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $56,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $74,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.