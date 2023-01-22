Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $347.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $406.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.42.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

