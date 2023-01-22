Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) dropped 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 137,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 171,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Mason Graphite Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 48.06 and a quick ratio of 47.86.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

