Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $1,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $177,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $50.42 on Friday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $121.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 152.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

