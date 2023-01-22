Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 164,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 34,381 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 347,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAXR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

MAXR stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

