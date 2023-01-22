Maxim Group Cuts Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Price Target to $3.00

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 197.03% from the company’s previous close.
Worksport Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of WKSP stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Worksport has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Worksport had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 13,687.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million.
Worksport Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and non-Parasitic, hydrogen-based green energy solutions. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.
