MBA Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.25. The company has a market capitalization of $441.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,886 shares of company stock valued at $48,550,549. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

