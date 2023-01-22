MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $11.82

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $11.34. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 1,438 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $714.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 825.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

