Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 190 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.75 ($2.24).

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.32) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.01) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.75) on Thursday. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 94.82 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.25 ($2.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Funmi Adegoke acquired 11,556 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £14,791.68 ($18,049.64).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

