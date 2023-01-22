Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $6.40 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $638.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Insider Activity at Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.23% and a negative net margin of 1,749.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at $279,727.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 278,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 521,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.