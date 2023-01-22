Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up to $5.82

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.06. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 2,015 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $638.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $14,606,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after buying an additional 2,438,690 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,665,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,927,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.