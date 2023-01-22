MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 63,825 shares.The stock last traded at $69.61 and had previously closed at $70.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGE Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGE Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. On average, analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 65.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

