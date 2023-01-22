Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,279 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 12,211 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.6 %

MSFT stock opened at $240.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $250.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.88.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.