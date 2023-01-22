Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Scott Investment Partners LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Scott Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $240.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

