Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,506 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $240.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $282.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

