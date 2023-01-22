Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.88.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.01. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

