Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.70. Microvast shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 5,183 shares changing hands.

Microvast Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 82.89%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

