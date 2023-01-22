Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.70. Microvast shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 5,183 shares changing hands.
Microvast Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 82.89%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
