Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPB. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

MPB opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

