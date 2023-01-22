MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,133.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 24,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $856,855.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $856,855.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,133.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $997,757 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

