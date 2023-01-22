Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $72.64.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

