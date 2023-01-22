Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 35,079 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,079 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 343.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,924 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 114.3% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 65,886 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 148.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 253,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of BZ stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $35.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.98 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

