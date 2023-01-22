Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 495 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hexcel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 16.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,260,000 after buying an additional 297,799 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

