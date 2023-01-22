Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,035 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PL opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

