Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in JD.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in JD.com by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in JD.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,400,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $78.67.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

