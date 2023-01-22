Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,600 Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,004,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 81.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $214,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 33.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $845,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.53 and a beta of -0.29. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Insider Activity

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 31,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $134,055.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,733.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at $246,872,978.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 33,806 shares valued at $2,587,576. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

