Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after buying an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 39,521 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 425,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 304,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

