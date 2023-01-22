Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $928,000 Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJRD opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJRD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

