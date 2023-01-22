Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,861 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 174,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.5% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AXL opened at $8.09 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.