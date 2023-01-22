Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,445 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Wayfair by 14.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wayfair by 185.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,111.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 128.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE W opened at $46.79 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $163.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

