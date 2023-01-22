Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,584 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $24.04 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The business had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,274. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.