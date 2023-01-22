Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 20,000 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,591,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 164,316 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 25.3% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,052,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,131,000 after purchasing an additional 212,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $332.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.16 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.34.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

