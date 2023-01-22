Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,078 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,794,000 after acquiring an additional 118,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after buying an additional 316,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,664,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,068,000 after buying an additional 235,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

KTOS stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

