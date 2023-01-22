Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 38,868 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCEL stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

