Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,091 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 304.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 453.46%. The company had revenue of $90.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $344,503.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,524,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $344,503.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,524,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,932.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 655,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,582. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

