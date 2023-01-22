Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,756,000 after acquiring an additional 82,075 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK opened at $114.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $161.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

