Morgan Stanley Increases abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target to GBX 208

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 184 ($2.25) to GBX 208 ($2.54) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SLFPF. BNP Paribas downgraded abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 160 ($1.95) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.38) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $170.43.

abrdn Price Performance

abrdn stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. abrdn has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

