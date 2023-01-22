Morgan Stanley Increases Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 321

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 308 ($3.76) to GBX 321 ($3.92) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNGPF. UBS Group cut Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 265 ($3.23) in a research note on Thursday.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Man Group has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.